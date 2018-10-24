Cam Newton named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

They don’t give awards for quarters, so Cam Newton won it for the entire week.

The Panthers quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the week, after leading his team back from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Eagles.

Newton led the Panthers to 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, tying the Panthers franchise record for largest comeback.

He was 16-of-22 for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone, as he went to the quicker pace he’s more comfortable with, and looked better.

He was 9-of-17 for 68 yards in the first three quarters, but that’s something they’re willing to overlook.