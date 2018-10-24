Carson Wentz has another limited Wednesday practice

Getty Images

For the second straight Wednesday, a back injury has kept Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz from taking a full complement or reps during practice.

Wentz was listed as a limited participant, due to the back injury. Last week, Wentz participated on a limited basis on Wednesday, fully participated on Thursday and Friday, and then played in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.

Also limited for the Eagles on Sunday, in advance of a London game against the Jaguars, were linebacker D.J. Alexander (quadricep), tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf), and tackle Jason Peters (biceps).

Missing practice were defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder), linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), safety Corey Graham (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring). Cornerback Rasul Douglas and running back Wendell Smallwood received a day off.