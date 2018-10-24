Chandler Jones: I’m not doing enough to help the team win

Getty Images

There haven’t been too many bright spots for the Cardinals this season, but defensive end Chandler Jones is certainly one of them.

Jones led the league with 17 sacks last year and has not shown signs of regression. He has 6.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery through the first seven games for Arizona.

That production has led safety Antoine Bethea to put Jones up as a candidate for defensive player of the year, but it’s not a case Jones is making for himself while his team is mired at the bottom of the barrel.

“I’m not having a Defensive Player of the Year type of year, because if I was, I would be helping the team win more,” Jones said, via ESPN.com. “That’s how I look at it. I’m the type of player that’s putting it all on me. A lot of plays I left out there. Some people can say I’ve had a decent season. A lot of times when you talk about Defensive Player of the Year, which ultimately should be every defensive player’s goal, when you talk about things like that, one of the biggest factors is, what’s the team’s record. How is he helping the team win? What is Chandler Jones doing to help the team win? Right now, at 1-6, I’m not doing enough.”

No player from a losing team has won defensive player of the year since Jason Taylor in 2006. Unless Jones reaches new levels and/or other top contenders fall off dramatically, that seems unlikely to change this year.