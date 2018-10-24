Chiefs designate Daniel Sorensen for return from IR

Getty Images

The Chiefs have been shorthanded at safety all season, but they’re on track to get one of last year’s starters back on the field soon.

The team announced on Wednesday that Daniel Sorensen has been designated for return from injured reserve. Sorensen will be able to practice with the team this week, but he won’t be eligible to play until after the Chiefs host the Broncos on Sunday.

Sorensen started 14 games last season and finished the year with 89 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception. He’s been with the Chiefs since 2014 and has 56 total games of experience under his belt.

The Chiefs have also been without safety Eric Berry all season as he’s been out while dealing with a heel injury that cropped up during the summer. Ron Parker, Eric Murray and Jordan Lucas have been seeing the most time at safety.