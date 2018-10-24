Cooper Kupp doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to miss at least one more game before he returns from a knee injury.

Rams coach Sean McVay said at his press conference Wednesday that Kupp is making good progress but called Kupp doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Kupp played only 28 of 74 snaps against Denver in Week Six. He was injured on a horsecollar tackle by Broncos safety Darian Stewart in the first half.

Kupp left on a cart but returned for the first series of the second half before leaving for good.

He missed last week’s game with the sprained MCL.

Josh Reynolds replaced Kupp last week and played 51 of 61 snaps, making one catch for 19 yards.

Kupp has 30 catches for 438 yards and five touchdowns in six games this season.