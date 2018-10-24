Dak Prescott excited about Amari Cooper, but says WR isn’t “magic pill”

AP

Cole Beasley woke Dak Prescott with good news on the Cowboys’ flight home from Washington on Monday afternoon. The receiver was the one who informed Prescott about the team’s trade with Oakland for Amari Cooper.

Prescott called Cooper’s arrival “getting a new toy.”

“I was like ‘dang, that’s sweet,'” Prescott said Wednesday while promoting the Ready. Raise. Rise. campaign in partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb, via Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News. “When you add a player like that, he’s explosive, and his talent speaks for himself. Everybody’s excited. Guys on defense are excite; DBs are; everyone is. We just know what he can bring. He’s another weapon.”

The Cowboys rank 29th in total offense, including 29th in passing. Their leading receiver, Cole Beasley, ties for 28th in catches and 47th in yards, with 33 catches for 350 yards.

Cooper will help but how much?

“This isn’t the magic pill,” Prescott said. “One player isn’t going to make all these errors that we’ve had go away. But we have to do a better job, and we’re going to . . . find a way to play complementary football together. Just execution. When we start doing that and you add a player like Amari Cooper in there, then that’s where this offense takes the next step.”

Prescott said he is staying in town for the long weekend during the team’s off week to work with Cooper.