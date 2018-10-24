Dalvin Cook not expected back this week

Getty Images

Officially, the Vikings aren’t prepared to rule Dalvin Cook out this week.

Unofficially, Dalvin Cook isn’t prepared to play this week against the Saints.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Cook is expected to miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury.

The Vikings are 27th in the league in rushing this season, struggling to move the ball on the ground with Latavius Murray in the lead role.

The Vikings play the Lions next week and then have a bye in Week 10, which could factor into their decision if they want to make sure Cook is 100 percent.