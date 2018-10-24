Derek Carr: I didn’t cry when I broke my back or my ankle either

Getty Images

Raiders tight end Lee Smith defended quarterback Derek Carr in the locker room Wednesday without being prompted, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He called reports Carr has a fractured relationship with teammates “horse[expletive].”

Carr felt the need to defend himself that he cried following his injury against the Seahawks.

The Raiders quarterback tweeted about the report Tuesday. He said Wednesday he never expected to have to defend himself against crying.

“I broke my back. I broke my ankle. I didn’t cry then,” Carr said, via Kawahara. “My trainer texted me some pictures of me making the same face, so I guess I cry when I train too.”

Carr tweeted a day earlier that he yelled, “Get me up,” while on the ground holding his arm.

“Then I got to the sideline and yelled again,” Carr wrote. “Not one tear. Not one time. There is the Truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me.”

What difference does it make if he did? Plenty of NFL players have cried for various reasons. Real men cry, too.

No one ever should question NFL players’ toughness considering what they do on a weekly basis.