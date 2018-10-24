Dolphins promote Leonte Carroo with Albert Wilson on IR

Getty Images

The Dolphins will have another healthy wideout on hand for Thursday night’s game against the Texans.

They announced on Wednesday that Leonte Carroo has been promoted from the practice squad. He will take the place of wide receiver Albert Wilson, who will avoid surgery on his injured hip but could not avoid a trip to injured reserve.

Carroo was a Dolphins third-round pick in 2016, but, as his presence on the practice squad attests, hasn’t developed as hoped over the last few years. He had 10 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown over 28 games the last two seasons.

The Dolphins have ruled out Kenny Stills for Thursday, which leaves Carroo, Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker to fill the receiver spots on offense this weekend.