Dont’a Hightower earns weekly special teams honor

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower makes his living on defense.

But he picked up the AFC’s special teams player of the week award, for his work in the kicking game.

Hightower helped break a 24-24 tie in the third quarter against the Bears, blocking a punt which was returned by teammate Kyle Van Noy for a touchdown.

It was his first blocked punt, and his first special teams award, though he won it for his day job in 2016 after he had 13 tackles, a sack and a safety against the Bengals.