Doug Marrone: It’s not just the quarterbacks, everyone has to play better

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced on Monday that Blake Bortles will remain the team’s starting quarterback despite being benched during last Sunday’s loss to the Texans and he shared more about the decision during a Wednesday press conference.

Marrone said he knows the quarterback move “grabs attention and grabs focus,” but his main theme after briefly explaining why he chose Bortles over Cody Kessler was that the move should not make it seem like quarterback is the only issue with the team.

“Looking at his leadership, looking at a lot of things he can do and we’re excited about that,” Marrone said. “We have a good understanding about what needs to be done. But at the same sense, it’s hard for me as a coach to control the message of what’s going on outside. It’s not just that one position. It’s everyone and it’s all of us as coaches.”

Marrone refuted reports that Kessler is set to see more practice reps by saying that Bortles will take all the starter work and that Kessler will see the “two or three” reps he’s seen throughout the season. He also said he’s confident that Bortles can do better because he’s “seen it before” and the Jaguars are making a bet on history repeating itself.