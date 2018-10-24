Emmanuel Sanders named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders did a little bit of everything for the Broncos last Thursday night.

Sanders capped the first Broncos possession of the game by throwing his first pass since 2011 and it turned into the first touchdown pass of his career when Courtland Sutton took it in for a score. Sanders caught the 36th touchdown pass of his career later in the 45-10 victory over the Cardinals and finished the day with six catches for 102 yards.

That made Sanders the first Bronco since John Elway to throw and catch a touchdown in the same game. It also made him the choice for the AFC’s offensive player of the week.

Sanders has 46 catches for 603 yards on the year, so this has been a nice bounceback from a frustrating 2017 season that saw him catch 47 balls for 555 yards in 12 games. That explains why teams have shown interest in trading for the veteran wideout and why the Broncos are said to be uninterested in making a deal.