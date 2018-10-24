Eric Weddle calls Cam Newton a “fast dinosaur”

Getty Images

It can be hard to come up with new ways to describe the talents of a football player, but Ravens safety Eric Weddle came up with a curveball while discussing Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Wednesday.

Weddle took a page from prehistoric times to come up with a way to illustrate how different Newton is from other quarterbacks that the Ravens have faced or will face this season.

“He’s a fast dinosaur, muscular and big and runs people over in the open field,” Weddle said. “Makes guys miss. He’s a very unique quarterback in this league. He’s the only one really like him.”

Weddle was asked which dinosaur and came up with a triceratops because he “just bowls people over.”

While it’s rare to hear players compared to dinosaurs, Newton said at his press conference later in the day that it’s not a first for him. He said an assistant at Auburn used to call him a dinosaur and explained he used that phrase because “they don’t make them like you anymore.”

If someone could figure out how to do that, there might be another movie in the Jurassic World series in the works.