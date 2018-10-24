Everson Griffen: This is bigger than football

Posted by Josh Alper on October 24, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen returned to the Vikings on Wednesday and took part in practice with the team for the first time since taking a leave to deal with personal issues.

The move to focus on that aspect of his life came after a series of disturbing incidents inside and outside of work and Griffen apologized “to the people I impacted” while taking full responsibility for the actions during a press conference. He declined to discuss the specifics of his issues, but said it was the right thing for him and something that he expects to address at some point in the future.

“This is bigger than football,” Griffen said. “This is all part of the process. We’ve got a good group of individuals in place — the Minnesota Vikings, myself, my doctors, my family. We’ve got a plan in place. We’re going to execute the plan day in and day out. We’re going to stay on top of it. That’s our goal.”

Griffen, who said there’s been no determination about whether he’d play, urged others who might be struggling to get help and hopes that when he shares his story that it will provide some help to people in similar situations.

20 responses to “Everson Griffen: This is bigger than football

  4. Is this like a serial like Days of our Life and we need to stay tuned to the next part? BTW Who is Alexander Griffen? I just want to watch football next Sunday. Just scrub out the extra B.S. Thanks.

  5. Wishing the best for Griffen. When he came out of college there were questions about his character, and he really seemed to overcome them and make the most of his opportunity. The Vikings didn’t reup Jared Allen because they expected Griffen to fill his shoes, and he didn’t disappoint.

    I hope he makes a full recovery. I also hope he sees action Sunday night and is a difference maker.

  7. Ok so we can threaten to shoot hotel staff and avoid legal issues and nfl suspensions as long as we have mental health issues. Got it.

  8. Hope all is well Everson Griffen. This is bigger than football, and it looks to me that your family and your football family have been equally supportive. hope to see you in action again doing what you love. And I hope even more that you find the peace you and your family deserve. God speed sir.

  10. bird2urmother says:
    October 24, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Ok so we can threaten to shoot hotel staff and avoid legal issues and nfl suspensions as long as we have mental health issues. Got it.

    __________________________________________________________________________________________

    If arrest were to made solely on comments like that being made from individuals, half the fans in attendance at Eagles, Raiders and Jets home games would be arrested.

  12. I’m sure a bunch of you sick people will downvote me, that says more about you. Mental health is no joke. Many people are suffering and have had similar episodes, only to be shamed. I’m glad to see him back and I hope he lives a long and healthy life after football too.

  14. It may sound trite to say that sharing his story might help people in similar situations, but the fact is a lot of people are suffering through these kinds of issues and they feel completely alone. Seeing that a high-profile individual is dealing with the same thing actually could encourage someone to get help and maybe prevent a bad outcome.

  17. I’ve already heard talking heads saying he absolutely shouldn’t play in the game this week. They could be right but they have no idea what his situation is. His doctors and the team staff are the ones that can make that decision based on the information they have and no one else does. Whether he plays or not, I’m confident the right decision will be made.

  19. bowenfootdoc2013 says:

    Dear Bowen,

    If you just want to watch football on Sundays and not hear about the “extra B.S” my suggestion is to stop reading articles about football on the internet and stick to just watching football on Sundays. Thanks.

