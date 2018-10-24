Falcons bring back Austin Pasztor

Getty Images

The Falcons continued shuffling pieces on their offensive line Wednesday.

The team officially announced that right guard Brandon Fusco has been placed on injured reserve a day after head coach Dan Quinn confirmed he’d miss the rest of the year with an ankle injury. They also announced that Austin Pasztor has been brought back to replace him on the roster.

Pasztor saw action in seven games for the Falcons last season, although all of his snaps came on special teams rather than offense. He was a 16-game starter at right tackle and right guard for the Browns in 2016 and has 43 games of starting experience from his time in Cleveland and Jacksonville.

The Falcons also confirmed the signing of offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo off of the Colts practice squad.

Fusco is the second Falcons guard to land on injured reserve this season. Andy Levitre was lost after playing in the team’s first two games.