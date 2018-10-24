Falcons release guard Zac Kerin

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons released guard Zac Kerin on Tuesday after signing lineman Rees Odhiambo off the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

Kerin signed with the Falcons on Sept. 18 after spending the offseason with the New York Giants. He did not appear in a game before being released on Tuesday.

Kerin has played with the Falcons, Giants, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings in his five years in the NFL. He’s appeared in 14 career games with one start.

Following the loss of Brandon Fusco to an ankle injury Monday night, the Falcons added Odhiambo and re-signed guard Sean Harlow to their practice squad.

Fusco moving to injured reserve and the release of Kerin leave the Falcons with an open roster spot for the time being.