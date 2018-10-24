Giorgio Tavecchio nabs NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Falcons brought kicker Giorgio Tavecchio onto the roster to fill in for the injured Matt Bryant and the move paid off handsomely for them.

Tavecchio made three field goals in Monday night’s 23-20 win over the Giants, including a 56-yard bomb late in the fourth quarter that pushed Atlanta’s lead to 11 points. Another of his field goals also came from beyond 50 yards and Tavecchio hit both extra points to round out a strong Falcons debut.

It was strong enough to earn Tavecchio recognition as the NFC’s special teams player of the week.

Whether it gets him a second turn with the Falcons will likely have to do with Bryant’s health when the Falcons come back from their bye in Week Nine. If Tavecchio is turned loose, Monday’s outing is one that could have him with a new team sooner rather than later.