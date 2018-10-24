Jamaal Charles says he’s “probably” retired

Getty Images

Jamaal Charles appears ready to walk into the sunset.

Charles, the running back who was released by the Jaguars this week, posted a message on Instagram hinting that he knows he has reached the end of the line.

“I’m so thankful and grateful. Thanks Jaguars for opportunity. It probably was my last chance putting on a jersey again,” Charles wrote.

Charles will get some consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards per carry by a running back, with a 5.4-yard average. And he is one of only three players in NFL history with at least five seasons of 1,000 yards and an average of five yards per carry. The other two players who have done that five times, Jim Brown and Barry Sanders, are arguably the two best running backs in NFL history.

But Charles is unlikely ever to get voted into the Hall of Fame. Although he had some spectacular moments, he never led the NFL in rushing, and injuries cut short his prime. The career that’s ending now was a very good one, but probably not one that will end in Canton.