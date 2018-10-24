Jets put running back Bilal Powell on IR

Getty Images

The Jets lost a significant part of their offense last week, in addition to a game against the Vikings.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets put running back Bilal Powell on injured reserve after he suffered a neck injury last week.

Powell left in the second quarter of the loss and didn’t return.

The eighth-year back has been part of a job-share with Isaiah Crowell, but his versatility has made him a key part of what they do. Trenton Cannon will likely absorb a bigger role for them.