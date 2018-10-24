Jets sign Ibraheim Campbell

Getty Images

The Jets have injuries at receiver, which is why free agent Brice Butler visited Wednesday. They also have injuries at safety, which is why they signed Ibraheim Campbell.

Campbell takes the roster spot of running back Bilal Powell, who went on injured reserve with a career-threatening neck injury.

Campbell played in four games with Dallas this season after being claimed off waivers from Houston. The Cowboys waived him Oct. 9.

He has played 42 career games, with 11 starts, and made 68 tackles.

Jamal Adams and Terrence Brooks are the Jets’ only healthy players at the position. Backup Doug Middleton went on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle, and Rontez Miles (knee) is not ready to return from the physically unable to perform list yet.

Marcus Maye (thumb) was limited in Wednesday’s practice.