Jon Gruden: I don’t see us trading Derek Carr

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden met with the media on Wednesday and the trade of wide receiver Amari Cooper was one of the big topics up for discussion.

Gruden had said in the past that Cooper wasn’t going to be traded, but that “opportunities present themselves” and that the Raiders are “doing everything we can to win football games and build this football team.” Gruden also fielded questions about what other moves might follow.

Gruden said he didn’t anticipate any other trades and “certainly” does not think the team is going to trade quarterback Derek Carr.

Given how things played out with Cooper and Khalil Mack, that will and should be taken with a grain of salt but Gruden did add that he thinks Carr is “going to be fine” in relation to questions about reported issues between him and others on the team.