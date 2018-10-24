Josh Rosen returns to practice with Cardinals

Getty Images

All appears to be going according to plan in Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen‘s recovery from last week’s toe injury.

Rosen was in a walking boot after the Cardinals lost to the Broncos, but neither he nor anyone else from the team expressed much concern about his availability for Week Eight’s game against the 49ers. That didn’t change when Rosen sat out of Monday’s practice and it’s unlikely to change based on Wednesday’s session.

Rosen was on the field and taking part in drills for the Cardinals. There’s no word on his participation level as the Cardinals have not released their injury report yet, but his presence on the field now is a strong indication that he’ll be good to go come Sunday.

The Cardinals also had guards Mike Iupati and Justin Pugh practicing after they missed last Thursday’s loss. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald didn’t practice, although that’s thought to be a rest day rather than an injury concern for this weekend.