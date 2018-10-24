JuJu Smith-Schuster sought to win lottery to bring back Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster bought 120 Mega Millions tickets at a gas station this week. He had big plans for what he would do with the $1.6 billion prize.

First, he would pay teammate Le'Veon Bell to get the running back back to work.

“I tried to win it so we could get Le’Veon back,” Smith-Schuster said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “It didn’t work.”

Bell’s holdout continues, with the running back losing $855,000 every week he stays away.

Smith-Schuster, in the second year of his four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal, would have had plenty of money leftover after paying Bell. Smith-Schuster initially said he would take care of his teammates before jokingly rescinding the offer.

“I’d still play ball, but have better cars, a better house, have that lifestyle,” Smith-Schuster said.

Smith-Schuster got five numbers correct, returning $10 to him. He said he will use that to play Powerball, with that lottery drawing Wednesday night.

“If you don’t ever play, you never know,” he said. “I had to go in there and shoot my shot.”