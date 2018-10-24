Lee Smith provides passionate defense of Derek Carr

Posted by Mike Florio on October 24, 2018, 5:34 PM EDT
Someone from the Raiders said something to Marcus Thompson II of TheAthletic.com that prompted a controversial report regarding an allegedly “fractured relationship” between Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and his teammates.

One of those teammates, tight end Lee Smith, provided a passionate defense of Carr to reporters on Wednesday.

“All these reports about this locker room being fractured with Derek Carr is the most obnoxious and ridiculous thing I’ve heard, ever,” Smith said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s to a point where it’s comical and laughable that I’m even sitting here talking about it. Us as players have zero issue with Derek Carr. He is our leader. He’s always been our leader. We put a ‘C’ on his chest for a reason. . . . Regardless what face he makes after a tackle, what everyone wants to dive into and wear him out about, attacking his character or attacking him as a leader on this football team is a joke. I hope that everyone hears me loud and clear of what a joke it is. It’s frustrating, it’s annoying, and it’s laughable and not fair to him when it’s obviously not coming from inside this locker room. . . . [T]o ever insinuate there’s an issue inside this locker room with our leader and our captain is the biggest joke I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been around this league my whole life.”

Smith then referred to an FS1 video featuring James Harrison and Tony Gonzalez referring to Carr’s religious and political views “and all kinds of crazy things that have no relevance inside our locker room and inside of our brotherhood.” Smith called it “six minutes of the dumbest sh-t I’ve ever heard.”

The ultimate message from Smith: “The attacking of our strongest leader and the strongest man in our locker room is absolute horsesh-t.”

If Smith is right, of course, it means that the report from Marcus Thompson II was either totally inaccurate or completely fabricated. But there’s really no middle ground here; there’s either a fractured relationship or there isn’t.

To conclusively prove there isn’t, more players than Lee Smith need to say so.

  1. Maybe they pulled a Paul Crewe on him . Maybe he pulled a Paul Crewe on them . Either way it’s too bad Burt Reynolds isn’t their coach .

  2. This news about Derek Carr isn’t news at all. I am a Raiders’ fan of 45 years and I have never been more sure of anything about football than I am of the fact that Derek Carr never will be the starting QB on a Super Bowl winning team.

  6. I doubt all the Raiders’ players agree with Smith. I’d bet a lot of them have a problem with Carr. But it’s nothing as absurd as has been claimed in the latest story. You don’t have to like your teammate to play well together any more than you have to like who you work with in any job.

  7. What does a former baseball relief pitcher have to do with Derek Carr?

    In any case if any team offers two first round draft picks, he’s gone. Or Giant’s #1 (expected to be in the top 5) would do just fine.

  8. Me thinks she doth protest too much.

    Seriously, just let it go. If Carr and the Raiders want to fix this bad image of them and their QB. Just play better. Winning goes a long way to fixing relationships and cleaning up one’s image.

  9. “If Smith is right, of course, it means that the report from Marcus Thompson II was either totally inaccurate or completely fabricated.”

    ========================

    Fabrications are a tool commonly used by politicians to advance their agenda. And while Gruden isn’t a good HC, he is an expert politician.

  10. Lots of people who are NOT good leaders love to critique (with some made-up confidence) other leaders. People outside of an organization LOVE to critique the inner workings (which they cannot see) of another organization. THIS, my friends, is the culture we’ve created. Don’t want it that way? Don’t talk that way and don’t act that way to start.

