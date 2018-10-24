Malcolm Jenkins says Jaguars are proof Colin Kaepernick should have a job

Getty Images

Panthers safety Eric Reid called Eagles counterpart Malcolm Jenkins a “sellout,” in part because of his lack of support for unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Jenkins said during an interview today that he had supported Kaepernick many times, before dropping the hammer on a different victim altogether.

“I can turn on the tape this week of our opponent and see that Colin Kaepernick deserves a job,” Jenkins said.

The Eagles are playing the Jaguars this week.

The Jaguars, the team that committed to Blake Bortles this offseason, benched him last week, and gave him the job back this week.

Of course, there are plenty of teams (cough, Giants, cough) which Jenkins could have called out as well.

And while it won’t pacify Reid, Jenkins remarks do stand out for their honesty about an opponent the week of the game. Everyone ought to be able to respect that.