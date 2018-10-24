Malcolm Jenkins says Jaguars are proof Colin Kaepernick should have a job

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 24, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
Panthers safety Eric Reid called Eagles counterpart Malcolm Jenkins a “sellout,” in part because of his lack of support for unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Jenkins said during an interview today that he had supported Kaepernick many times, before dropping the hammer on a different victim altogether.

“I can turn on the tape this week of our opponent and see that Colin Kaepernick deserves a job,” Jenkins said.

The Eagles are playing the Jaguars this week.

The Jaguars, the team that committed to Blake Bortles this offseason, benched him last week, and gave him the job back this week.

Of course, there are plenty of teams (cough, Giants, cough) which Jenkins could have called out as well.

And while it won’t pacify Reid, Jenkins remarks do stand out for their honesty about an opponent the week of the game. Everyone ought to be able to respect that.

42 responses to “Malcolm Jenkins says Jaguars are proof Colin Kaepernick should have a job

  1. Is Colin even working out? Is he even in football shape? I dont like his politics, but if he would be willing to not kneel and be in football shape, Id give him a chance at this point. The Jags dont have much to lose right now. But Im not sure Colin is even trying to get involved in football anymore. Everyone is speaking about it except him.

  6. Bortles has been bad to average but never better, the fact that the media praised him early in this season made me laugh hysterically. Sports media has no concept of long play, it’s week to week, with the one exception of exalting stars who are past their prime or on bad years.

  8. Blake Bortles is awful but he’s still better than Colin Kaepernick.

    If I had the choice of either QB at the veteran minimum I’d take Bortles.

  9. Kaepernick’s workout video was slammed by NFL scouts who saw his lack of mechanics and lack of football ability. His last two seasons he won three games – the same number Blake Bortles has just this year. He deserves nothing but contempt.

    The whole brouhaha between Jenkins and Reid is typical derangement trying to prove who is more righteous when neither one of them has any credibility there.

  10. The Giants werent winning this year regardless of who was at QB. Kap to the Giants wouldnt have helped but may have even hurt by getting another win or two.

  12. I would bet my Mega Millions winnings that if The SJW was any good at this point, he’d be in the league.

  17. Kaepernick’s workout video was slammed by NFL scouts who saw his lack of mechanics and lack of football ability

    —–

    are you implying that if he showed football ability and great mechanics they would have said “he looks great”?

    C’mon….nobody with a shred of common sense believes that.

  19. I am an Eagles and will Jenkins is gonna eat crap if Bortles makes him and turnstyle mills look terrible. Shut your mouth and worry why the Birds are playing terrible, that is more than enough to concentrate on.

  21. Kaep is no better then Bortles so I don’t think that be an improvement

    Also careful Jenkins, if Reid catches word that you so much as other his Lord and Savior Kaep’s Name, we could be in for World War 3 If this past Sunday is any indication

  22. No, hes not. Kap was trash his last year in the league. He went 1-15. He was never the same since he got with that vegan radical who made him stop eating meat. He got scary skinny and played horrid.

    Now throw that on top of him being out of the league for 2 years and the FACT that half your fan base will hate it, always good for business, the risk reward is not remotely worth it, not even a little bit.

    RG3 makes sense though. He looked goodin the pre season. Might as well take a shot on someone that atleast has upside.

  24. they just dont get it, do they? kaep brings the circus. kaep is not worth the circus. simple as that.

  25. No it’s not. Kap had a job, granted he was demoted but it was still a job. He exercised his right to LEAVE that job on his own. He isn’t owed anything, even with the Jag’s and other teams around the league needing a QB it does not mean that Kap would excel in those systems. These SJW refuse to apply logic it’s quite frustrating.

  26. If CK wanted to play football, he would be playing. He changed careers to a become a “political activist” – and the pay is quite good without all those painful interceptions.

  29. People still don’t get it…he has the talent to play in the NFL (or did). The problem is that he doesn’t have the talent to outweigh the non-football distractions. A team has to think he’s worth it, and he’s not. Even before he started the kneeling, he was benched for Blaine Gabbert.

  32. This is one of those issues where the juice isn’t worth the squeeze.

    Does Kap have the talent to be in the league, sure. Does he have more talent than some that are starting, sure. Does he baggage outweigh the difference he could make that is a decision best left to owners and GMs.

    I like Jenkins, and respect that he has been way more professional and intelligent with his protests and how he has been going about it, however this one is a little over the top. Kap wore the shirt that we supporting Castro, there are alot of Cubans in Florida that didn’t like him and still don’t. That is a bad bad business decision to hire him down there.

    Not to mention, that with this collusion claim, if the NFL or any teams realistically do anything, everyone would say that it is evidence of collusion. Look at what happened when Seattle talked about giving him a tryout this year. Kap doesn’t really want a job (I mean he would lose more from Nike because his “Sacrifice Everything” slogan would be gone) and these few players haven’t learned when to stop beating a dead horse.

  33. People do know that a lot of Cubans loved Castro, right? They did a 60 minute special on him, which kind of dispels the notion that he’s hated by everyone in Cuba. With that being said, Jenkins has a point. Kaepernick can put up mediocre numbers in the same manner as Blake (who I’ve championed for many years) and honestly, he’d probably do a better job taking care of the ball. No, Kaepernick had been kneeling before being benched and that notion has been dispelled, as well. He’s been working out and it’s been well documented that he’s in great shape and has been training. Reading is key.

  35. I watched some of Colon Krappernick’s last season and there is not enough highlight moments in that to build a five second reel. Malcolm is a black racist.

    I would like to axe Malcontent why there was a spike in so-called white police on black “innocents” violence during the reign of King pimple of the man the first who was supposed to make racial harmony happen just by making it so. Now that Agent Orange is our President, you’d wonder why the violence has all but disappeared and now the “innocents” are the ones doing the killing on the police (eating donuts in a squad car and being executed).

    There is nothing to the black malcontent story – it is simply a George Soros dividing tactic. Fact is a black young man is more likely to be hit by lightning than to die at the hands of the police.

  36. I say what Malcolm Jenkins says is a joke. When is the last time you saw Colin Kaepernick? In a Commercial right? Is he working out? Is he ready to sign a one year deal to get back in the league? Is Malcolm Jenkins kissing Eric Reid’s behind? Is this whole thing getting more ridiculous by the day? Colin Kaepernick was beaten in camp by Blaine Freaking Gabbert. He got pissed, and decided the only way he could get his name back out there was to make a scene. He had no idea this would turn into what it has. Nobody did. HE IS NOT ON A TEAM BECAUSE HIS SKILLS ARE NOT WORTH THE NEGATIVE PUBLICITY. THERE IS NO COLLUSION. I have no problem with standing up for what you believe in, it’s better that kneeling.

  37. Dude, this is quite a low blow at the upcoming opponent. As an Eagles fan, I wish Jenkins would have kept his mouth shut on this one at least until the game is over.

  39. garyandersonsonly1998fgmiss says:
    October 24, 2018 at 4:15 pm
    Florida likes Cubans but, I’m not sure what their take is on pig socks.

    ———–

    Cubans not named Fidel Castro maybe…

  40. Why are we hearing news about a sub par quarterback who doesn’t have a job in the NFL? There are hundreds of guys as good as Kaepernick who aren’t in the NFL. He had a season and a half of good play, but the team winning had way more to do with their defense than their offense. Either way, the league has moved away from one read quarterbacks who run every other play. It is no longer effective, like most gimmicks in pro sports. Kaepernick struggled when forced to stay in the pocket. Maybe someone should sign him so he can show why he isnt plying in the NFL anymore. Dude is a terrible quarterback.

  41. Try to show some class, Jenkins. I think Blake Bortles stinks to high heavens and I don’t know how many times I commented on this board last year that the Jags needed to support that defense with a real QB but to take that cheap shot at another player is weak. It’s especially weak to do it as you’re about to play him since now it will blow up in the media. There’s no need to try and embarrass Bortles like that. I’m an Eagles fan and hope they beat the brakes off the Jags but if Bortles has a good game I will take some satisfaction from it.

  42. jason9696 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 4:23 pm
    Colin Kaepernick is better than half of the quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s an absolute disgrace that he’s not playing. 😦

    No it isn’t disgrace. The only QB is he arguably better than is the Peter Man and that isn’t a hard feat to accomplish nor is it something to really brag about

