Marvin Lewis: Vontaze Burfict isn’t playing as well, I don’t want to talk about him

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis isn’t thrilled with the play of linebacker Vontaze Burfict. Or with reporters asking him about Burfict.

Lewis said today that Burfict, who was suspended for the first four games of the season because of a PED violation, has not played as well since returning.

“He’s not playing as well as he has in the past,” Lewis said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Reporters asked more questions, but Lewis wasn’t interested in talking about it.

“I don’t want to talk about Vontaze,” he said. “It’s not relevant.”

Burfict, thanks to his frequent penalties, fines and suspensions, is perhaps the most talked-about Bengal, even eclipsing more important players like quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green. It is easy to see why Lewis would prefer that not be the case. But the person who deserves most of the blame for that is Burfict.