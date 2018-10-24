Marvin Lewis: Vontaze Burfict isn’t playing as well, I don’t want to talk about him

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 24, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis isn’t thrilled with the play of linebacker Vontaze Burfict. Or with reporters asking him about Burfict.

Lewis said today that Burfict, who was suspended for the first four games of the season because of a PED violation, has not played as well since returning.

“He’s not playing as well as he has in the past,” Lewis said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Reporters asked more questions, but Lewis wasn’t interested in talking about it.

“I don’t want to talk about Vontaze,” he said. “It’s not relevant.”

Burfict, thanks to his frequent penalties, fines and suspensions, is perhaps the most talked-about Bengal, even eclipsing more important players like quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green. It is easy to see why Lewis would prefer that not be the case. But the person who deserves most of the blame for that is Burfict.

  5. Nofoolnodrool says:
    October 24, 2018 at 3:21 pm
  6. People criticizing Marvin for not answering the question…what do you expect? He actually said that he isn’t playing as well as he has. That’s a public criticism. That’s more than most coaches will say about a lousy player like Burfict looks like now.

  8. I believe his PED suspension was for substance taken while on IR for the concussion from the Smith-Schuster cheap shot last year (was out for 4-5 games with concussion). He attempted to appeal based on fact he was already injured/inactive, etc. and that substance was for concussion treatment (do not know what he tested positive for).
    As he has had injury problems previously (particularly the knee), that might be the more likely cause of a decline in play. Probably also just a way for Lewis to try to motivate him. The entire defense has played pretty poorly, so no real news on that front.

  11. NHPats says:

    October 24, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Here is an obvious question. Have you ever seen a greater display of poor sportsmanship than when Mike Tomlin attempted to trip Jacoby Jones on a return play?

    I don’t understand what it has to do with Burfict but Tomlin never “attempted” to trip Jacoby Jones. Tomlin always skirted the sidelines on kickoffs and stops in play before this incident. From the reaction on his face, you can tell that he was surprised when he saw Jones right next to him. If he was intentionally trying to trip a player on the field of a primetime Thanksgiving Day game against the Steelers’ greatest rival on national television, he would not have reacted that way. Not even Tomlin is that dumb to do that.

  12. You could tell that Burfict was lost in that game. He was too busy twisting the RB’s leg after a tackle and knocking Kelce to the ground after the whistle instead of actually making tackles.

  14. I don’t think anyone with a brain thinks Tomlin purposely tried to trip Jacoby Jones, but because he’s _____ people continue with that narrative. You can clearly see him trying to jump out of the yay so he doesn’t get hit. Also, Marvin answered the question by saying he didn’t want to talk about a player who wasn’t playing well. You guys get mad when people say too much or when people don’t say enough.

