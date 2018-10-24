Matt Patricia on Damon Harrison: If trade goes through, it goes through

Getty Images

Anyone who wants to hear from Lions head coach Matt Patricia about the team’s trade for defensive tackle Damon Harrison will have to wait until his next media session on Friday.

Multiple reports about the Lions sending a fifth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for the former All-Pro surfaced on Wednesday morning and Harrison has said goodbye to New Jersey (and hello to Detroit) after spending his entire career with the Jets and Giants, but Patricia’s lips remained sealed at his press conference. Patricia acknowledged talks about a deal, but wouldn’t say anything else.

“I know there’s a lot of information out there right now as far as a potential trade between us and the Giants,” Patricia said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But unfortunately for myself, I’m not going to comment on any situation that is not official or is not complete. There is a process that’s involved with all this. We have spoken to the Giants, that is true. But unfortunately nothing there is official and nothing is really anything that I can comment on right now. So we’ll see what happens with the process and if it goes through, it does. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t, and we’ll just go from there.”

Birkett reports that the teams are “ironing out” details of the trade, but there’s no word on what those details are and whether any of them could actually derail a move that should be an instant upgrade to Detroit’s unimpressive run defense.