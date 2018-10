Getty Images

Mike Mitchell hasn’t been a Colt for long, but he’s made a quick impact.

The veteran safety was named AFC defensive player of the week, after his role in last weke’s thrashing of the Bills.

Mitchell had seven tackles, a forced fumble and an interception in the 37-5 win over Buffalo.

Mitchell was signed earlier this month, after safety Clayton Geathers suffered a concussion in Week Five. The 31-year-old had been on the open market since being released by the Steelers in March.