More details on the incident that prompted Chad Kelly’s release

Getty Images

The Broncos made the decision to part ways with quarterback Chad Kelly on Wednesday, a day after the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly was arrested for first-degree criminal trespass. The decision came after the Broncos obtained more details. Some of those details have become public.

According to Mike Klis of 9News.com, Kelly and his girlfriend attended Von Miller‘s Halloween party on Monday evening. During the party, Kelly reportedly began acting in a hostile and aggressive manner. Via James Palmer of NFL Media, Kelly was involved in a physical altercation with another guest at the party. While being escorted out, Kelly reportedly was involved in a separate altercation with security officials who had been hired to work the event.

Klis reports that security officials tried to keep Kelly in the building where the party was held to allow him to calm down. Kelly, however, broke away and entered a home nearly a block away.

Inside the home, a woman was sitting on a couch holding her young child. Kelly allegedly sat next to her. The woman called for a man in the house, who entered the room and struck Kelly with a metal tube from a vacuum cleaner.

Kelly then exited the home (he didn’t know the residents) and returned to the site of the party. He was prepared to leave the premises by Uber when police arrested him and charged him with criminal trespass.

No mention has been made of Kelly being under the influence of alcohol or any other substance, but it’s hardly a stretch to wonder whether the behavior resulted from some form of impairment. And that type on incident isn’t unprecedented for the Broncos, who at one point had two members of the front office suspended for DUI incidents.

In most cases of this nature, excuses are made for stars and examples are made of scrubs. Kelly fell somewhere in the middle, but inevitably close enough to the latter category to result in the Broncos waiving him.