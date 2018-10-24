NFL finalizes Week 15 and Week 16 Saturday schedule

Getty Images

The broadcast antitrust exception that allows the NFL to sell TV rights in a 32-team bundle prohibits the league from broadcasting games on Friday or Saturday from early September through early December. This year, the NFL will play four games on back-to-back December Saturdays.

The specific timing of the start of the games has now been set.

On Saturday, December 15, the Texans and Jets will play in New Jersey at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Browns and Broncos will square off in Denver at 8:20 p.m. ET. The following Saturday, December 22, Washington-Titans will start at 4:30 p.m. ET in Nashville, and Ravens-Chargers will kickoff in L.A. at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The quartet of games will be televised nationally on NFL Network as part of the arrangement that allows the league-owned broadcast operation to justify the fees charged by cable and satellite providers. By parking four of those games on Saturdays, more Thursday night games can be simulcast on FOX.

The Week 15 decision seems curious on the surface, given that the Texans may be the only playoff contender playing on that Saturday. But the Baker Mayfield effect may have attracted the league to put the Browns in primetime.

Both of the Week 16 games could be highly relevant to postseason positioning, with the Ravens-Chargers contest possibly an elimination game between a pair of franchises that teams like the Patriots and Chiefs would love to see eliminated from the postseason field.