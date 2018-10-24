No Wednesday practice for Khalil Mack

Getty Images

An ankle injury continues to hamper a player who has hampered plenty of offenses in 2018.

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack didn’t practice on Wednesday, four days before a Week Eight game between the 3-3 Bears and the 3-4 Jets.

Last week, Mack didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday before participating on a limited basis on Friday. Mack nevertheless started in Sunday’s 38-31 loss to the Patriots.

Also not practicing for the Bears were guard Eric Kush (neck) and receiver Allen Robinson (groin). Cornerback Marcus Cooper (hamstring) was limited, and cornerback Bryce Callahan (ankle), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (rib), linebacker Roquan Smith (wrist), and center Cody Whitehair (shoulder) fully participated.

Mack had five sacks in the first four games of the season. He has no sacks in the last two.