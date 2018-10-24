Patrick Peterson: I am a Cardinal for “years to come”

Getty Images

As reports have swirled about cornerback Patrick Peterson wanting the Cardinals to trade him, Peterson has remained silent. Until now.

Peterson released a statement today indicating that he’s committed to the Cardinals and not demanding a trade.

“I’ve been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone,” Peterson wrote. “But my energy is 100% focused on being part of the solution & helping us turn this around. I’ve never shied away from a challenge before and I’m not starting now. I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization, my teammates & fans. That is what I intend to do for the years to come. I am an Arizona Cardinal, and my focus is on this week’s game.”

The Cardinals have steadfastly insisted that they weren’t going to trade Peterson, and his statement suggests that he realizes that and will accept it. Peterson obviously isn’t happy that the Cardinals are one of the worst teams in the NFL, but he’s committed to making the best of the situation.