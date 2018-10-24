Patrick Peterson met with Cardinals owner

Getty Images

It was clear from Patrick Peterson‘s statement designed to quash recent trade rumors that he was not happy with the direction of the team.

So he went straight to the top.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Peterson met for 30 minutes Tuesday with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

Peterson apparently “got assurances from ownership about winning” — as opposed to their previous plan to stink this year, I guess.

But Peterson’s role in leadership of the team was also discussed.

Even if the quarterback in question is Sam Bradford, any team which benches its starting quarterback after three weeks is probably in a bad spot. And when teams are in a bad spot, it’s incumbent on the best players on the team to help try to change the direction.

When you’re 1-6 with a rookie quarterback and a rookie coach, that’s not necessarily the right time for a leader to look for a life raft, or to have his cousin listing preferred destinations on Twitter. Peterson’s value to the Cardinals and his big cap number were enough to keep him from being moved, now he has to get to work on his stated goal of “being part of the solution and helping us turn this around.”