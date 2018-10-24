Patrick Peterson on his trade request: You see the record

Getty Images

Patrick Peterson released a statement Wednesday morning. He spoke to reporters Wednesday afternoon.

The All-Pro cornerback repeatedly said he wanted to put trade talk behind him and referenced his statement.

“At the end of the day, I’m here,” Peterson said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I’m an Arizona Cardinal. . . . My teammates know I fight for those guys each and every day I step on the field. There’s a reason I have that ‘C’ on my chest, and I want to lead by example.”

Peterson requested a trade. The Cardinals repeatedly have said they aren’t trading him.

In other words, nobody blew them away with an offer they couldn’t refuse.

So Peterson remains in Arizona.

Reporters asked Peterson why he wanted a trade, and he answered, “You see the record.”

The Cardinals are 1-6 and one of the worst teams — if not the worst team — in the NFL.