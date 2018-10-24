Paul Allen’s sister will serve as executrix and trustee of his estate

Getty Images

Nine days after the passing of Seahawks owner Paul Allen, Allen’s family has announced that his sister, Jody, will serve as the executrix and trustee of his estate.

“I have been given the great responsibility to steward Paul’s wealth in service of his vision for the future,” Jody Allen said in a statement, via Joe Freeman of the Oregonian. “I will do all that I can to ensure that Paul’s vision is realized, not just for years, but for generations.”

It’s unclear whether Paul Allen’s estate bequeaths the Seahawks of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers to his sister or to any specific person(s), or whether it calls for these assets to be sold.

Paul Allen owned the Seahawks for more than 20 years, buying the team not long after the former owners tried to move the franchise to L.A.