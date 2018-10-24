Pete Carroll anticipates K.J. Wright, Ed Dickson will play this week against Lions

Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wouldn’t fully commit to it just yet but he admitted that he anticipates both linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Ed Dickson to be able to play this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

“I’m anticipating that (Wright)’s going to play and Ed as well, so something is going to have to come off where they don’t respond to the practice work that they’ve had (for them not to play), but it looks like they’re ready to go,” Carroll said.

Wright has missed the first six games of the season after having knee surgery late in the preseason. He began feeling discomfort in his knee following the team’s third preseason game in Minnesota and has been sidelined ever since.

Dickson hadn’t practiced since the spring and began the season on the non-football injury list due to injuries Carroll has described as groin and quadriceps issues.

Wright has been on Seattle’s active roster the whole time and can return to play as soon as he’s ready without any roster moves necessary. Dickson remains on the NFI list and doesn’t count against the team’s 53-man roster. He can practice for up to three weeks before needing to be added to the active roster.

Wright and Dickson both returned to practice on Monday and were able to practice again on Wednesday.

The last time the Seahawks played the Lions in 2015, Wright was involved in a controversial and critical play in the closing minutes. Kam Chancellor punched a ball free from the grasp of Lions receiver Calvin Johnson just shy of the goal line. Wright knocked the loose ball out of the back of the end zone for a touchback, though the play should have been penalized for illegal batting of the football.

The Seahawks won the game 13-10.