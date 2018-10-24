Quinton Dunbar has a nerve issue in his shin

Getty Images

Washington hopes to see the return of receiver Paul Richardson and running back Chris Thompson on Sunday, but the team has concern about cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

“That’s something that’s going to take a little bit of time,” coach Jay Gruden said of Dunbar. “He’s going to try to run [Thursday], see [how] his leg feels and see if it can hold up or not. We’ll make a decision hopefully by Friday.”

The team added Dunbar to the injury report late last week as it tried to diagnose the injury.

“It’s a nerve issue,” Gruden said. “He got hit on the shin area, lower leg, and we think it might have done something to the nerve or something, trying to figure it out. He’s in some pain when he runs. It gives out on him a little bit. We’re going to try to strengthen it.”

Thompson, who has missed the past two games and three of the past four, was limited in Wednesday’s practice with rib and knee injuries.

“I was able to get a couple team reps in today and as long as I keep feeling good throughout the week I plan on playing,” Thompson said, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. ” I can say last week I wasn’t as comfortable as I am this week.”

Richardson missed Sunday’s game against Dallas with shoulder and knee injuries. He got limited work Wednesday.

Receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) remains out and isn’t expected to play Sunday against the Giants.