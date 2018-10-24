Reggie McKenzie insists he and Jon Gruden work well together

Getty Images

When Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie sent wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cowboys for a first-round pick, it was a clear sign of a rebuild.

But McKenzie insisted he’s still very much a part of that rebuild.

From 2012, when he took over as G.M., to 2017, the Raiders drafted 50 players. Eight of them remain on the 53-man roster, which isn’t exactly a sign that McKenzie has the same grip on the roster he used to have. Considering coach Jon Gruden’s $100 million contract, the de facto seat of power is not in McKenzie’s office, though he resisted the notion the relationship wasn’t good.

“You talk about pulling the strings — Gruden and I, we work together very well,” McKenzie said, via Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Let’s get no mistakes about him pushing me out. That’s not happening. Me not being able to work with Gruden, that’s furthest from the truth, OK? We work really well together.”

Of course, the number of McKenzie draft picks could still get smaller, if anyone wants Karl Joseph or Gareon Conley in the coming days. But the signs were there when they shipped out Khalil Mack, one of McKenzie’s best picks and a guy they clearly needed.

And while McKenzie can insist they’re on the same page, Gruden told ESPN “We’re not trading anyone else,” the same day McKenzie said: “There’s always opportunities there for trades. We’ve got another week.”

“We’re building this thing in concert together,” McKenzie said. “I’m talking about me and coach Gru. We’re building this thing together. . . . . I think these picks are going to help this team tremendously, bottom line.”

And as long as McKenzie’s suggestions mirror Gruden’s, that will likely continue to be the case.