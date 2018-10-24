Giants trading Damon Harrison to Lions

Getty Images

The Lions are loading up on Snacks for the second half of the season.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are trading defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Lions. A fifth-round pick will come back to the Giants in exchange for the man known as Snacks.

It’s the second trade of a defensive player in as many days by the Giants as they sent cornerback Eli Apple to the Saints on Tuesday. Head coach Pat Shurmur said on Tuesday that the team isn’t tanking, but that may be a question of semantics because it certainly seems the 1-6 team is throwing in the towel so they can focus on acquiring assets to help them in the offseason.

Harrison signed a five-year deal with the Giants in 2016 and was named a first-team All-Pro after his first year with the club. He’s been durable as well as productive as he has not missed a game since his first year with the Jets in 2012.

Harrison is making a base salary of $7.75 million this year and his contract calls for base salaries of $6.75 million and $9 million the next two years.

The Lions have used A'Shawn Robinson, Ricky Jean Francois and Sylvester Williams on the interior of their defensive line this season and currently rank 30th in the league against the run. They’re hoping Harrison will help them improve on that front and improve their chances of challenging for a playoff spot in the NFC in the process.