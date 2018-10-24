Giants trading Damon Harrison to Lions

Posted by Josh Alper on October 24, 2018, 7:53 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Lions are loading up on Snacks for the second half of the season.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are trading defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Lions. A fifth-round pick will come back to the Giants in exchange for the man known as Snacks.

It’s the second trade of a defensive player in as many days by the Giants as they sent cornerback Eli Apple to the Saints on Tuesday. Head coach Pat Shurmur said on Tuesday that the team isn’t tanking, but that may be a question of semantics because it certainly seems the 1-6 team is throwing in the towel so they can focus on acquiring assets to help them in the offseason.

Harrison signed a five-year deal with the Giants in 2016 and was named a first-team All-Pro after his first year with the club. He’s been durable as well as productive as he has not missed a game since his first year with the Jets in 2012.

Harrison is making a base salary of $7.75 million this year and his contract calls for base salaries of $6.75 million and $9 million the next two years.

The Lions have used A'Shawn Robinson, Ricky Jean Francois and Sylvester Williams on the interior of their defensive line this season and currently rank 30th in the league against the run. They’re hoping Harrison will help them improve on that front and improve their chances of challenging for a playoff spot in the NFC in the process.

Permalink 71 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

71 responses to “Giants trading Damon Harrison to Lions

  12. scoops1 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:03 am
    he was the best FA acquisition 2 years ago!

    I wish Packers would have traded for him to replace Mo Wilkerson

    Nick Foles was the best FA acquisition 2 years ago. Super Bowl MVP

  14. jerruhjones says:
    October 24, 2018 at 7:54 am
    Fire sale at the Giants? Is Eli next?
    ____________________

    As nice of a player as Barkley has been for them this year I’m pretty sure they’re starting to have some buyer’s remorse over not taking a QB early. If Eli does get traded I fully expect it to be out of the NFC, probably to the Jags. If that happens he should thank his lucky stars.

  15. wow, i am stunned the Giants are dumping snaks for just a 5th rounder???, next to Aaron Donald i feel he is the best d-tackle in the NFL.

    signed Cowboys fan,

  16. sikoix says:
    October 24, 2018 at 7:57 am
    Oh, COME ON!

    This was my angry reaction before realizing the Lions got him for a 5th rounder and his salary is pretty low considering he’s one of the best in the league at his position. Giants fans can’t possibly be liking this trade today after seeing Amari Cooper fetch a first round pick — Snacks is worth at least two Coopers. That yearofthecat guy must be excited (only self admitted Lions fan that immediately comes to mind).

  17. sikoix says:
    October 24, 2018 at 7:57 am
    Oh, COME ON!

    This was my angry reaction before realizing the Lions got him for a 5th rounder and his salary is pretty low considering he’s one of the best in the league at his position. Giants fans can’t possibly be liking this trade today after seeing Amari Cooper fetch a first round pick — Snacks is worth at least two Coopers. That yearofthecat guy must be excited (only self admitted Lions fan that immediately comes to mind)
    —-

    That is to say, a 5th rounder for this guy and his nothing-salary is an absolute gift from the Giants to the Lions. And worthy of an even angrier response.

  19. .
    The NFC North championship is pretty much up for grabs. All four teams have arduous schedules the remaining way. I’m not sure if any of these teams will reach 10 wins.
    .

  21. jerruhjones says: Fire sale at the Giants? Is Eli next?
    ———-
    Who’d want him now? No one, certainly not in terms of a juicy trade – without which Giants will struggle to find it worthwhile. They should have been building for the future franchise these past 2yrs. Now they’re stuck with Eli thru next year while they try to bring up his successor. And they’re prob stuck with Shurmur because he only signed a 5yr contract in January. And yet even before the season started, way back in June, Pro Football Focus ranked him 27th among the 32 HCs. Mess.

  25. dandrsports says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:25 am
    I can’t imagine OBJ is going to handle tanking too well… This should be interesting

    —————

    He might be next

  26. This is HUGE for The Lions!! We needed help with run defense, and Damon Harrison is one of the best run defenders in the league! And to ONLY give up a 5th rounder?!?!? Only one thing to say……………

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  27. Sad to he him go but the Giants are in the rebuild mode for sure. He is still a dominant force. Vernon should be next but his cap number way too high to move.
    Manish Mehta will have a tweet later today that the Jets were in play to bring Snacks back.

  28. Snacks is good but he’s becoming obsolete in this pass happy league. Only played half the snaps and was totally useless on 3rd and more than 3. Also, kind of a bummer in the locker room and he’s getting up there in age. 5th to unload him and his contract was a steal. Who even runs in that division anyway?

  29. I like how the GIANTS front office is systematically making a situation where Odell will be on his knees begging for a trade

  30. Yesterday on WFAN, they were upset that the Raiders had a head start on tanking and could buy the first pick of the draft even if the Giants were lucky enough to get a top 3 pick. But something tells me getting a fifth for one of their best players isn’t going to go over well.

  31. sukitspanos says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:22 am
    It’s a battle for the first overall pick. Unfortunately the Giants still have talent on their squad so the Raiders are still in the catbird seat.
    ————–
    Oh yeah? Gettleman read this, handed his beer to Shurmur and got on the phone to the Jags, “Hey Tom, what do you say to Eli and OBJ for Bortles, Keelan Cole and a 5th round pick in 2020?”

  32. justintuckrule says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:35 am
    Snacks is good but he’s becoming obsolete in this pass happy league. Only played half the snaps and was totally useless on 3rd and more than 3. Also, kind of a bummer in the locker room and he’s getting up there in age. 5th to unload him and his contract was a steal. Who even runs in that division anyway?

    ——

    Who runs in the NFC East? That would be everybody.

  34. justintuckrule, congrats on being the only Giants fan in the world that thinks this is a good trade for them .

  35. Nice move/steal by Bob Quinn.

    The addition of snacks and Ansah coming back improves the Lions D a lot.

  40. justintuckrule says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:35 am
    Snacks is good but he’s becoming obsolete in this pass happy league.
    ———————————

    So you completely missed the Lions “…currently rank 30th in the league against the run.”
    Who runs the ball anymore? Apparently teams facing Detroit.
    This is a great move by Detroit.

  46. Few teams can match the Colts in pure tanking horsepower and experience, but I think the Giants could give them a run for it. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Giants GM fake a cramp in their conference room on Draft day just to buy more than 10 minutes to work out a first round trade.

  47. OBP says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:14 am
    jerruhjones says:
    October 24, 2018 at 7:54 am
    Fire sale at the Giants? Is Eli next?
    ____________________

    As nice of a player as Barkley has been for them this year I’m pretty sure they’re starting to have some buyer’s remorse over not taking a QB early. If Eli does get traded I fully expect it to be out of the NFC, probably to the Jags. If that happens he should thank his lucky stars.
    ——–

    Stop this. None of these QBs will be great. Just STOP.

  48. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:39 am
    I like how the GIANTS front office is systematically making a situation where Odell will be on his knees begging for a trade
    ———-

    I love how so many people keep clamoring for a trade that won’t happen, but swear they “can’t stand OBJ” knowing they are hoping and praying he gets traded to THEIR team.

  50. Wow, Snacks is good but to say he’s the 2nd best DT in the NFL is just disrespectful to Fletcher Cox. Why Cox doesn’t get more national respect is beyond me. You, as a Cowboys fan should know that firsthand, Stucats.

  51. Unreal…the Lions Pass D is awesome and now this acquisition to fix the glaring weakness with a 29 y/o (Prime) stud DT for a fifth and a perfect contract they don’t have to mess with?!?! The jury’s out on Patricia (all signs point way up) but GM Bob Quinn was an awesome hire; his philosophy on picks and FA acquisitions have been fantastic.

  52. sikoix says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:17 am

    …That yearofthecat guy must be excited (only self admitted Lions fan that immediately comes to mind).

    ———————–

    That I am!!! I haven’t been this excited for a Lions mid-season move in a long time!

    And the silence of the Packers and Vikings trolls on here is DEAFENING!!! The only thing you hear is their FEAR of realizing they are losing their grip on the North!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

  53. Just wow!….snacks isn’t fully healthy and I’m sure he’s not a fan of this scheme but a fifth rounder cmon man! He’s worth at least a third to some team who is desperate to stop the run IE THE DETROIT LIONS!!!!this is a complete fail for Gettleman amongst all the other moves he’s made this season.

  56. I understand the fire sale, but hard to believe that one of the best run defenders in the league who never misses a game with a reasonable salary isn’t worth more than a 5th. I would hope for a 3rd.

  58. Half Centaur says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:32 am
    dandrsports says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:25 am
    I can’t imagine OBJ is going to handle tanking too well… This should be interesting

    —————

    He might be next

    ========================================

    Exactly. Its just like with Dez. He was always worth the headache because of his talent…

    …until he wasn’t.

  61. killercats465 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:04 am
    Nice move by Quinn… GO LIONS! Win Now. NFC North is wide open.
    ——————-
    Said the fan of a team yet to play the Vikings, Bears. or on the road at Lambeau. Not to mention the Rams.

  62. It might be San Fran’s 5th rounder that Quinn got for Laken Tomlinson. So Giants fans, relax. You got an EARLY 5th round pick for an all-pro D-Lineman with 2 years of reasonable salary left on his contract.

  63. “Who runs in the NFC East? That would be everybody.”
    —-
    And we’re 20th in the league stopping the run and are getting trounced by nfce RBs regardless so thanks for proving my point wisenheimer.

  64. Nice move, good day for Lions fans. NFC North isnt as tough as the South but it will be far more intriguing down the stretch. Despite complaints by all the complainers, this is a pretty solid season for fans of the league. Rams, Saints, Chiefs, Pats tight at the top, but there are heaps of teams on the 2nd and 3rd tiers that could get hot and make some noise.

  66. some one should call the Detroit PD because the Lions just stole something from NY. wow, this could be bad for the vikings

  68. OBP says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:14 am
    jerruhjones says:
    October 24, 2018 at 7:54 am
    Fire sale at the Giants? Is Eli next?
    ____________________

    As nice of a player as Barkley has been for them this year I’m pretty sure they’re starting to have some buyer’s remorse over not taking a QB early. If Eli does get traded I fully expect it to be out of the NFC, probably to the Jags. If that happens he should thank his lucky stars.

    ———————-
    Honestly, I would try to stick him right onto one of my division rivals.

  69. Half Centaur says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:32 am
    dandrsports says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:25 am
    I can’t imagine OBJ is going to handle tanking too well… This should be interesting

    —————

    He might be next

    ——————-
    The thing is, where does he go? Pretending he has a say in the matter lets assume he wants to be on a good team and will continue to be unhappy if he just switches to a different bad one. If thats the given then none ofbthe teams with the cap room for his contract drmands will fit his bill. The contenders are already paying players and his contract would be a blow up to them. Sure most or all of them would love yo have him. But the logistics if getting him are goung to be in the way.

    Here are a few…
    Patriots – already looking to go forward with Gordon as their guy., don’t have cap space. If they somehow found some that is not where they need to spend it.
    Steelers – all set for receivers, they even have a guy who is arguably just as good as Beckham. If they spend money it needs to be elsewhere.
    Eagles – Division rival. Forget it.
    KC – all set for offensive talent. If they spend money it needs to be elsewhere.
    Rams – all set for gosh pretty much everything it seems.
    Seattle – i think they are tight for cap space, if I am wrong this might be where.
    GB – maybe this is a team that could use him but whats the trade? And thats not GBs style. And also they are another NFC team.

    So Im not so sure he could get a good team where he would find that happiness. As far as mediocre or bad ones there are certainly possibilities. And no way a player like that gets offered without somone taking him. My only point is OBJ would need to be careful what he wishes for. He has to consider that regardless if whats happening with the Giants right now, they might still be his best bet.

  70. Damon Harrison signed a 5 year, $46,250,000 contract with the New York Giants, including a $8,000,000 signing bonus, $24,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $9,250,000. In 2018, Harrison will earn a base salary of $4,558,824, while carrying a cap hit of $4,558,823 and a dead cap value of $4,558,824.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!