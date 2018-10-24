Report: “Good bet” Demaryius Thomas stays with Broncos

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas‘ name has come up among the list of players who could possibly be on the move ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline and Thomas admitted this week that he’s considered whether his time in Denver is coming to an end.

Thomas may not have to call the movers just yet, however. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that it is a “good bet” that Thomas remains with the Broncos beyond October 30.

Klis adds that the Broncos will listen if teams call about Thomas, but that they are not “actively shopping” the wideout at the moment.

Thomas has some $5 million left in salary this season and has another year on his contract at $14 million. The Broncos can get most of that money off their cap, which may make an offseason parting of the ways a likelier outcome in Denver.

Klis also reports that the Broncos have fielded more calls on wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and that they aren’t going to trade him.