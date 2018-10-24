Report: Janoris Jenkins, Gareon Conley involved in trade discussions ahead of deadline

Getty Images

Carlos Hyde, Amari Cooper and Eli Apple are three players that have already been traded to new teams ahead of next week’s NFL trade deadline.

More could be coming as teams look to solidify weak areas of their roster as they make a push for the playoffs. According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins and Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley are two names being discussed by teams seeking help in their secondaries.

Additionally, the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are among the teams looking for help via trade.

Jenkins and Conley both play for teams with little hope of still reaching the postseason despite being only seven weeks into the season. The Raiders have already dealt away Khalil Mack and Cooper so it’s reasonable to assume others on their roster could be had if the price is right as well.

Bryant McFadden – a former NFL cornerback and cousin of Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson – stated that the New Orleans Saints, Eagles and Patriots were teams interested in Peterson. The Saints traded for Apple, and the Eagles and Patriots matchup with La Canfora’s report of teams seeking cornerbacks as well.