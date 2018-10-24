Saints place Josh LeRibeus on IR, sign Chaz Green

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Chaz Green had not found a job since the Cowboys cut him coming out of the preseason. But the former third-round pick finally got his second chance as the Saints signed him Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

He will take the place of veteran backup offensive lineman Josh LeRibeus, who the Saints placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. LeRibeus started three games this season in place of injured left guard Andrus Peat, who returned to practice Wednesday after missing last week’s game with a concussion.

Green played in 18 games for the Cowboys after entering the NFL, with injuries and poor play keeping him on the sideline for most of his career in Dallas.

Green started the first three games at left guard last year before Jonathan Cooper replaced him. He then started at left tackle in place of Tyron Smith against the Falcons but got benched after allowing four sacks to Adrian Clayborn.

The Saints also re-signed guard Landon Turner to the practice squad after cutting quarterback J.T. Barrett.