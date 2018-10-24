Sean Payton on Eli Apple: We felt it would help us this year

Getty Images

The Saints swung a trade for cornerback Eli Apple on Tuesday and head coach Sean Payton addressed the move with reporters on Wednesday morning.

Payton said, via Larry Holder of The Athletic, that the team felt a 2019 fourth-round pick and 2020 seventh-round pick was a fair price to pay for Apple, who they scouted a fair amount before the Giants drafted him the first round of the 2016 draft. Giving up that fourth-round pick leaves the Saints with one pick in the first four rounds of next year’s draft, which creates the impression that the Saints are going all out this season and it’s not one that Payton squashed on Wednesday.

The coach said he believes Apple will help the team win this year and that they’ll take this week to figure out how quickly Apple will have a role on the defense.

Payton added he’s not overly concerned about next year’s draft at this point in the calendar. Payton said the team could make deals that bring picks back to New Orleans, but that’s clearly an issue to address at another time.

For now, the Saints are doing what they think is needed to give them a shot to outlast the Rams, Vikings and the rest of the NFC after a bitter end to last season.