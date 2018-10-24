Speculation regarding a London move “frustrates” Jaguars owner Shad Khan

When the topic arises of an NFL franchise potentially relocating to London, the Jaguars emerge as the team most likely to move. And for good reason. They’ve played in London every year since 2013, and owner Shad Khan recently tried to buy Wembley Stadium.

But the constant chatter of a possibly change of venue isn’t well received by Khan, who also has been making major investments in Jacksonville.

I know it frustrates Shad,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping recently said, via the Associated Press. “You don’t do the type of stuff of that’s he’s doing, you don’t invest the type of money that he’s investing, if you’re planning to leave. Hopefully, at some point in time, we’ll be judged fully by our actions and not what speculators choose to say.”

That may never happen, at least not until some other team moves to London. The fact that the league periodically talks about moving to London combined with the fact that the Jaguars play there every year combined with the fact that, if any current team were to move there, the Jaguars would be the most logical choice makes the Jaguars the most obvious target for informed speculation about a potential move.

If Khan wants to end the speculation, the solution is simple: Sever all ties with England and go all-in with Jacksonville, playing eight regular-season home games per year in Florida, not seven.

8 responses to “Speculation regarding a London move “frustrates” Jaguars owner Shad Khan

  1. “You don’t do the type of stuff of that’s he’s doing, you don’t invest the type of money that he’s investing, if you’re planning to leave. Hopefully, at some point in time, we’ll be judged fully by our actions and not what speculators choose to say.”
    =====

    ‘Do the stuff he’s doing’ = like playing in London every year?

    ‘Invest the money that he’s investing’ = such as trying to buy Wembley Stadium?

    Probably should leave these matters to the team PR rep……. but hey, I’m just a spectator..

  4. He is a billionaire. If he is frustrated then it is likely due to a loss of control on the rollout and marketing of the idea. The events and opinions are deviating from his plan. If he was not entertaining a move then he would probably not be frustrated. Personally, I think any team in London is a bad idea but uprooting a team to do so would be crapping on the fanbase and he kinda needs those folks to make money right now.

  5. “I know it frustrates Shad and if he were here right now and not in London trying to buy stadiums, which is what caused this entire story in the first place, he’d tell you that himself.”

  6. LOL. Because Jax is a small market and we know it. We totally understand that he makes 25% of his profit on one London home game. He’s played the game well to this point. Most other owners would have run for greener pastures long ago. He’s thinking outside the box to keep the team in Duval. I think he also sees the potential in our small city to be something great. He sees himself as the ground floor investor in a city that could be something special within a decade. Think the next Austin or Asheville or Nashville that has turned the corner recently.

  8. Any frustration he feels is only because he has brought it on himself.
    Fans know NOT to trust NFL owners word.
    Remember the words, “I’m a Missouri man and am not going to move the Rams”. The fans of Jacksonville are not stupid!!

