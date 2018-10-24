Speculation regarding a London move “frustrates” Jaguars owner Shad Khan

Getty Images

When the topic arises of an NFL franchise potentially relocating to London, the Jaguars emerge as the team most likely to move. And for good reason. They’ve played in London every year since 2013, and owner Shad Khan recently tried to buy Wembley Stadium.

But the constant chatter of a possibly change of venue isn’t well received by Khan, who also has been making major investments in Jacksonville.

“I know it frustrates Shad,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping recently said, via the Associated Press. “You don’t do the type of stuff of that’s he’s doing, you don’t invest the type of money that he’s investing, if you’re planning to leave. Hopefully, at some point in time, we’ll be judged fully by our actions and not what speculators choose to say.”

That may never happen, at least not until some other team moves to London. The fact that the league periodically talks about moving to London combined with the fact that the Jaguars play there every year combined with the fact that, if any current team were to move there, the Jaguars would be the most logical choice makes the Jaguars the most obvious target for informed speculation about a potential move.

If Khan wants to end the speculation, the solution is simple: Sever all ties with England and go all-in with Jacksonville, playing eight regular-season home games per year in Florida, not seven.