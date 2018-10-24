Texans rule out Andre Hal, Keke Coutee

Getty Images

Texans safety Andre Hal returned from Hodgkin’s lymphoma four months after his diagnosis. He played 29 of 68 snaps in his comeback, making one tackle against the Jaguars.

But Hal also injured his shoulder, which will keep him out Thursday night.

The Texans declared Hal out on their status report.

They also won’t have cornerback Aaron Colvin (ankle), offensive lineman Zach Fulton (ankle), tight end Ryan Griffin (illness), inside linebacker Brian Peters (ankle) and cornerback Shareece Wright (shoulder/hand/groin).

If you’re keeping count at home, that’s seven players. So that’s the Texans’ inactive list for this week.

The Dolphins won’t have defensive end Charles Harris (calf), receiver Kenny Stills (groin) or quarterback Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder). Tight end A.J. Derby (foot) is questionable.

Derby and Tannehill were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice.