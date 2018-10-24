The Patrick Peterson saga is over, until next year

Getty Images

It’s no surprise that Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson broke his silence on Wednesday, two days after rampant reporting and speculation about his future. Peterson renewed his vows with the team that drafted him in 2011 only after it became abundantly clear that no other team would be making the Cardinals an offer they can’t refuse.

So it’s over. Until next year.

Unless the Cardinals are in contention six or seven weeks in to the 2019 season, Peterson’s name once again will emerge, making him the successor to Joe Thomas as the annual subject of “will he be traded?” talk.

There’s a big difference in this case, however. Peterson has only two years left under contract with the Cardinals, at compensation packages of $11 million in 2019 and $12.3 million in 2020. If Peterson is going to be a member of the franchise for years to come, a new contract will be coming, at some point. Otherwise, he’ll be a free agent in 2021 — or he’ll be traded for draft picks or younger players in either of the next two years.