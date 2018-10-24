Tyquan Lewis returns to practice

Getty Images

Colts second-round pick Tyquan Lewis will return to practice today, coach Frank Reich said, via Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

The Colts placed Lewis on injured reserve in Week One after he injured his foot. The return designation opens a three-week window for the team to add him to their active roster or Lewis will revert to injured reserve.

Lewis has to miss eight games before he can return to the lineup, and the Colts will play their eighth game of the season Sunday.

The Colts are excited to get Lewis back after trading up to draft the defensive tackle 64th overall.

He made 112 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, five pass breakups and five forced fumbles in his career at Ohio State.