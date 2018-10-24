Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Patriots QB Tom Brady‘s 68.0 percent completion rate is his highest since the 16-0 season in 2007.

Dolphins QB Brock Osweiler‘s 107.0 passer rating is better than Ryan Tannehill‘s 92.9.

The Bills’ three quarterbacks each have three more interceptions than touchdown passes. They are the only three quarterbacks in the league with three more interceptions than touchdowns.

Jets QB Sam Darnold has thrown an NFL-high 10 interceptions.

Ravens WR John Brown has four catches of 40 yards or longer, tied for most in the NFL.

The Browns’ defense is holding opposing quarterbacks to a 75.0 passer rating, the lowest in the NFL.

Bengals RBs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard are each averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger‘s passer rating has been remarkably consistent.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has been sacked an NFL-high 26 times.

Colts QB Andrew Luck has thrown an NFL-high 311 passes.

The Jaguars’ defense is allowing 179.7 passing yards per game, best in the NFL.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota has a career-low 78.5 passer rating this season.

Broncos QB Case Keenum has nine interceptions and four fumbles this season after having just seven interceptions and one fumble all of last season.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has an NFL-high 22 touchdown passes.

Raiders QB Derek Carr has the highest completion percentage in the NFL in the first quarter.

Chargers RBs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler are both averaging more than five yards a carry.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has seven runs of 20 yards or longer, most in the NFL.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is getting sacked almost twice as often this year as he did in his first two seasons.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has a career-high 108.1 passer rating.

Washington RB Adrian Peterson is averaging 18 yards a catch.

The Bears’ defense has intercepted 11 passes in six games, best in the NFL.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford had four interceptions in Week One and one interception in five games since then.

The Packers’ defense has allowed just 58 passing first downs, fewest in the NFL.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has an NFL-high 210 completions.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is leading the NFL with 2,335 passing yards.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is playing 96 percent of offensive snaps, by far the most for a running back in the NFL.

Saints QB Drew Brees has zero interceptions in 220 passes.

He’s been benched, but Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick still leads the league in passing yards per game and per attempt.

Rams QB Jared Goff has an NFL-high 34 completions of 20 yards or longer.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is running far less than he ever has previously in his career.

Cardinals QB Josh Rosen has a 66.0 passer rating, just barely better than Sam Bradford‘s 62.5.

The 49ers’ defense has just one interception this season.