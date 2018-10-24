With Derek Barnett done for the year, more reps coming for Josh Sweat

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson has confirmed that defensive end Derek Barnett will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Pederson also explained how the reps will be distributed in Sweat’s absence.

“Josh Sweat gets more reps and things like that and becomes in the mix,” Pederson said. “It’s a great opportunity for the guys that are healthy.”

Pederson was asked to provide an assessment of Sweat’s potential in-game performances based on what he has done in practice.

“He’s working the service team, working his reps there, and he’s getting time with the D-line,” Pederson said. “[He] does a great job. I think he’s explosive off the ball; he’s long, has been around the passer, can be disruptive. This will be a great opportunity for him.”

Sweat, a fourth-round pick in 2018, is only 21 years old. He has made appearances in three of seven regular-season games.